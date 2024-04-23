Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

INFA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.45.

Informatica Price Performance

INFA stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $30.85. 1,138,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. Informatica has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.51 million. Informatica had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $2,105,316.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 496,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,919,202.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $321,233.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,021.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $2,105,316.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 496,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,919,202.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,600 shares of company stock worth $8,259,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Informatica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Informatica by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Informatica by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

