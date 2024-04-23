Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Raised by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3,724.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $201.02. 557,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $171.47 and a one year high of $209.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.98. The stock has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.69.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

