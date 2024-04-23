Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 225,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 374,996 shares.The stock last traded at $25.87 and had previously closed at $25.84.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.60 and a beta of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

