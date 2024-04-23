Nexum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20,400.79 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Nexum has a market cap of $118.28 million and approximately $20,400.79 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexum has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

Nexum Token Trading

