Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.786-8.244 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.3 billion-$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.4 billion. Polaris also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.79-$8.24 EPS.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.00. 744,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,441. Polaris has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polaris

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.