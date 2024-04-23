Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $164.19 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001366 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $164.19 million and approximately $23.86 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001594 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001009 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002736 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,357,990 coins and its circulating supply is 180,357,876 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.