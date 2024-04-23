Reviewing Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) & Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL)

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rocket Companies and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Companies $3.80 billion 6.48 -$15.51 million ($0.16) -77.50 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $161.76 million 5.95 $75.94 million N/A N/A

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rocket Companies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Companies -0.41% -3.63% -1.47% Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 46.95% 11.91% 4.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Rocket Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 94.1% of Rocket Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rocket Companies and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Companies 6 7 0 0 1.54 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50

Rocket Companies currently has a consensus price target of $10.02, indicating a potential downside of 19.06%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.29%. Given Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is more favorable than Rocket Companies.

Summary

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending beats Rocket Companies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business. It also offers Core Digital Media, a online marketing platform in the mortgage and personal financial product sectors; Rocket Money, a personal finance app that helps clients manage every aspect of their financial lives; Lendesk, a software services company that provides a point of sale system for mortgage professionals and a loan origination system for private lenders; Rock Connections, a sales and support platform specializing in contact center services; and Rocket Innovation Studio that recruits and mentors top technology talent. In addition, the company originates, closes, sells, and services agency-conforming loans. Rocket Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company operates as a subsidiary of Rock Holdings Inc.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

