PDS Planning Inc Has $562,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shell by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,352,000 after purchasing an additional 384,967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Shell by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after purchasing an additional 848,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shell by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,435,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $285,526,000 after purchasing an additional 409,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,583 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,685. The firm has a market cap of $233.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.