CashBackPro Price Hits $5.83 on Top Exchanges (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for about $5.83 or 0.00008745 BTC on exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $526.10 million and approximately $355,719.32 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011567 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001528 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,530.70 or 0.99781230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011432 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00102360 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,225,977 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 5.970797 USD and is down -7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $264,369.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.