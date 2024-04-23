Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 405 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.18.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,637,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

