NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 83,295 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $237,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 262,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,511,000 after purchasing an additional 132,889 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $94.37. 1,647,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,493,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

