Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading 0.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $69.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as high as $52.26 and last traded at $52.21. 1,033,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,893,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVN. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.28.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
