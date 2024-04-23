Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of UTI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,204. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $499.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

