Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,529. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $57,787,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 396.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after purchasing an additional 813,849 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $18,341,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,954,000 after purchasing an additional 257,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $9,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

