Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 472,489 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,779 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $17,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,482. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

