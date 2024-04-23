LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90 to $4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of +2.5 to 4.5% yr/yr or $14.213 billion to $14.49 billion fr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.26 billion. LKQ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.200 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

