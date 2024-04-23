Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0323 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $385.98 million and $5.94 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,549,900,547 coins and its circulating supply is 11,958,437,382 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,548,857,466 with 11,957,443,461 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03253759 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $7,302,539.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

