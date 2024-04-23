Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000.

Shares of SPIB opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

