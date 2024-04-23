NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.630-4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.93.

NYSE:NEE opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

