Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

