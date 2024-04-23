Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUK opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

