Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,874 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 222,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

