Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Avidbank Stock Performance
AVBH opened at $19.24 on Friday. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $22.00.
Avidbank Company Profile
