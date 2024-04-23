HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth $131,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 2.2 %

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.