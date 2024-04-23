RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys 9,136 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $213.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

