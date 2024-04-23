Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,693 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,693 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BHP Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 924,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,565,000 after acquiring an additional 117,239 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 998,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,105,000 after acquiring an additional 88,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BHP stock opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

