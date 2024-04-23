RWA Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 486.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,024 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $234,424,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,589 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,046,000 after purchasing an additional 688,889 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,266,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,919,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.