Monument Capital Management Sells 97 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Monument Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after buying an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $319.25 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.23 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.74. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.