2,138 Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Bought by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,138 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 1,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,666,000 after purchasing an additional 241,534 shares during the period. KGH Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $18,431,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $17,764,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $14,396,000. Finally, Dalal Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $13,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $161.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, Director James N. Chapman sold 2,005 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $369,080.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at $224,393.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,335 shares of company stock worth $19,126,100. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

