Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 39.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 18.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 237,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

