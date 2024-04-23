Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 39.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 18.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 237,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.
Roche Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $40.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on RHHBY
Roche Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roche
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Put Some PEP in Your Income Portfolio With PepsiCo Stock
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.