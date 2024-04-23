Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

