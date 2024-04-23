Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,801 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

