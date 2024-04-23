Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.74. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,700.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,700.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 51.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 102,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,006 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,544,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

