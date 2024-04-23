Duality Advisers LP Sells 11,099 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,099 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ADM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

