Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPRT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.94%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $438,688.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,244.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $438,688.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,303 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,244.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

