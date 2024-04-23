Tufton Oceanic Assets (SHIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Tufton Oceanic Assets’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Price Performance

LON SHIP opened at GBX 1.14 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.03. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 12 month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.18 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £3.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.41.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

