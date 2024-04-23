Invesco Select UK Equity (LON:IVPU) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.55 Per Share

Invesco Select UK Equity (LON:IVPU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Invesco Select UK Equity’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Invesco Select UK Equity Stock Performance
Shares of LON:IVPU opened at GBX 159.50 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £108.13 million and a PE ratio of 2,464.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 159.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.21. Invesco Select UK Equity has a one year low of GBX 144.62 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 176.18 ($2.18).
About Invesco Select UK Equity
