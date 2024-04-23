NFT 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,279.10 or 0.99986759 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008859 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00101033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.