Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

