First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.
First Community Bankshares Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ FCBC opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $606.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $39.23.
First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $42.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.98 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Community Bankshares Company Profile
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.
