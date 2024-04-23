Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

