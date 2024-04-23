AMERISAFE (AMSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $73.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million. On average, analysts expect AMERISAFE to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AMERISAFE Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.32. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMSF. TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
About AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.
