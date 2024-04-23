Helmerich & Payne (HP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:HP opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HP. Benchmark downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

