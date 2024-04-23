Piper Sandler Raises CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $22.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CNX Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. LSV Asset Management increased its position in CNX Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,489,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,805 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,018,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 2,200.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 676,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 647,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CNX Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,009,000 after purchasing an additional 376,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 280,849 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

