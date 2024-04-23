Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

RPTX opened at $3.26 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.43% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Repare Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,333,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,435,000 after buying an additional 2,041,612 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,821,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 200,677 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.