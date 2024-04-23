Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CJS Securities

CJS Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIRE. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson downgraded Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WIRE

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $283.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $295.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 10.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.