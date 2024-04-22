Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $144.69. 1,047,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

