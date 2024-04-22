Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,346 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,217 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $17,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Target by 106.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.11. 2,143,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761,215. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.86. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

