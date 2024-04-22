The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Trading Up 0.9%

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.26 and last traded at $153.65. Approximately 414,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,125,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.63.

The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

