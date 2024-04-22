Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 3,500,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 22,616,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -63.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

